Mie Prefecture Bans China’s DeepSeek Generative AI for Govt Work; Rule Prompted by Concerns about Data Storage on Chinese Servers
12:46 JST, February 8, 2025
The Mie prefectural government has banned the use of the generative AI model developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek in its work, said Gov. Katsuyuki Ichimi during a regular press conference on Friday.
A filtering system that will block DeepSeek AI has been installed on about 5,500 computers used by prefectural employees.
Regarding DeepSeek’s generative AI software, the government warns that data including personal information is stored on servers in China and is subject to Chinese law.
The Tottori prefectural government has also banned the use of DeepSeek’s generative AI for its work.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Farm Ministry Eases Rules for Release of Stockpiled Rice; Govt Criticized for Slow Response to Soaring Prices
-
LDP Money Scandal Hits Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly; Ruling Party Worries Over Effect On Summer Elections
-
Noda Questions Ishiba on Corporate Donations, Surname System; Disclosure Not Prohibition, PM says
-
Japan Intends to Boost Defense Capabilities on Yonaguni Island; Area Set to Deploy Ballistic Missile Countermeasures
-
Laos Prime Minister Set to Meet with Japan Prime Minister Ishiba During Visit to Japan From Tuesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son