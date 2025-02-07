Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan PM Ishiba Arrives in Washington for 1st Talks with Trump; 2 Leaders Likely to Discuss U.S.-Japan Alliance, China

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrives at U.S. Air Force’s Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Thursday.

By Akihisa Ota / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

15:29 JST, February 7, 2025

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrived at U.S. Air Force’s Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Thursday afternoon.

Ishiba is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday morning local time. Preparations are underway for the talks, during which they are expected to confirm strengthening Japan-U.S. relations. Ishiba and Trump are also expected to issue a joint statement, which will likely include a phrase that both countries are ready to build a “golden age” of their countries.

Friday will be the first in-person talks between Ishiba and Trump. A luncheon will also be held.

The leaders are expected to discuss China, which is strengthening its presence in the East and South China Seas, and North Korea, which is continuing its nuclear and missile development. They are also expected to agree to cooperate on realizing a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

