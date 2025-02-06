Japan-U.S. Joint Statement Set to Mention Defense Ties; Space, Cyber Fields to be Specifically Mentioned

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

The Japanese and U.S. governments are set to specifically mention the strengthening of cooperation in the cyber and space fields in a joint statement they are preparing to release after the summit meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, according to several Japanese government sources.

In the cyber field, Japan and the United States aim to deepen cooperation in dealing with cyber attacks from China, Russia and other countries. The Japanese government plans to submit a bill to the Diet to introduce “active cyber defense” to prevent major cyber attacks and hopes to share communications information on signs of attacks with the United States.

Cooperation in the space field will include satellite communications and the detection and tracking of enemy missiles. The United States and Japan will work together to monitor Chinese and Russian killer satellites, which can harm satellites of other countries, and space debris, which can collide with satellites.

The joint statement also calls for building a “golden age” of Japan-U.S. relations, and states that the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps personnel stationed in Okinawa Prefecture to the U.S. territory of Guam and the relocation of the Futenma Air Station in Ginowan City to Henoko, Nago City, both in Okinawa Prefecture, will be steadily advanced to reduce the burden on the prefecture. It also confirms that Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty, which stipulates the U.S. obligation to defend Japan, applies to the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. The importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait will also be included.

Ishiba will visit the United States from Thursday to Saturday. In Japan’s initial plan, Ishiba was to hold a press conference alone after the summit meeting. However, the Japanese side is now considering a Japan-U.S. joint press conference as well, in line with the wishes of the U.S. side.