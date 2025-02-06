Japan-U.S. Joint Statement Set to Mention Defense Ties; Space, Cyber Fields to be Specifically Mentioned
14:30 JST, February 6, 2025
The Japanese and U.S. governments are set to specifically mention the strengthening of cooperation in the cyber and space fields in a joint statement they are preparing to release after the summit meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, according to several Japanese government sources.
In the cyber field, Japan and the United States aim to deepen cooperation in dealing with cyber attacks from China, Russia and other countries. The Japanese government plans to submit a bill to the Diet to introduce “active cyber defense” to prevent major cyber attacks and hopes to share communications information on signs of attacks with the United States.
Cooperation in the space field will include satellite communications and the detection and tracking of enemy missiles. The United States and Japan will work together to monitor Chinese and Russian killer satellites, which can harm satellites of other countries, and space debris, which can collide with satellites.
The joint statement also calls for building a “golden age” of Japan-U.S. relations, and states that the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps personnel stationed in Okinawa Prefecture to the U.S. territory of Guam and the relocation of the Futenma Air Station in Ginowan City to Henoko, Nago City, both in Okinawa Prefecture, will be steadily advanced to reduce the burden on the prefecture. It also confirms that Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty, which stipulates the U.S. obligation to defend Japan, applies to the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. The importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait will also be included.
Ishiba will visit the United States from Thursday to Saturday. In Japan’s initial plan, Ishiba was to hold a press conference alone after the summit meeting. However, the Japanese side is now considering a Japan-U.S. joint press conference as well, in line with the wishes of the U.S. side.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Farm Ministry Eases Rules for Release of Stockpiled Rice; Govt Criticized for Slow Response to Soaring Prices
-
LDP Money Scandal Hits Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly; Ruling Party Worries Over Effect On Summer Elections
-
Noda Questions Ishiba on Corporate Donations, Surname System; Disclosure Not Prohibition, PM says
-
JAXA’s Confidential Information on Mars Project May Have Been Stolen in Cyberattacks; Chinese Govt Suspected of Being Involved in Attack
-
Japan Intends to Boost Defense Capabilities on Yonaguni Island; Area Set to Deploy Ballistic Missile Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son