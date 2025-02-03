Japan’s Pension Service to Accept Online Consultations via Website; Services Set to Open for Everyone by Fiscal 2027

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Pension Service will launch a new service to accept pension-related consultations via its website.

The JPS has been offering online consultations on an experimental basis since Jan. 6 through its Nenkin Net (pension net) website, offering it to people who have difficulties visiting branch offices due to disabilities or living abroad, or for those with hearing impairments who find it difficult talking on the phone.

The JPS plans to gradually expand the service to other users while monitoring the situation, aiming to offer it to everyone from fiscal 2027.

Users will be able to ask questions by logging in from a website such as Mynaportal, a website for My Number identification card holders, which is linked to Nenkin Net. Answers will be sent out one to two weeks later.

Some of the most common consultation received by pension offices include “How much can I receive after I retire?” and “How will changing my work style affect the amount of benefit I will receive?” The Nenkin Net website will allow users to check their payment history and how much they will receive on retirement, so many questions can be answered before being submitted.

Pension offices handle about 3 million consultations per year. People are struggling to secure reservations at some branch offices due to the high number of consultations, which are expected to increase as the population ages. The JPS aims to improve the situation by strengthening the system to receive consultations.

Currently, pension consultations can be made at pension service branch offices and Pension Consultation Centers, as well as via phone, mail and fax.