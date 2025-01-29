Ishiba Remains Cautious over Same-Sex Marriage
11:09 JST, January 29, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday took a cautious stance about legalizing same-sex marriage.
“We need to closely watch public opinions, parliamentary deliberations and lawsuits” on the matter, Ishiba told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors.
Asked whether his ruling Liberal Democratic Party had fulfilled its accountability over its political funds scandal, Ishiba said the party investigated the matter and offered an explanation to the public as much as possible.
He said it is very regrettable that some see the Self-Defense Forces as unconstitutional. Whether to recognize the SDF under the country’s Constitution is one of key issues in discussions on amending the supreme law.
Ishiba said the government is working on legislation to have social media operators delete misinformation quickly. The government will draw up guidelines at an early date to clarify what kind of information will be illegal to spread, he said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Conducts Naval Blockade Exercise in Miyako Strait; CCG Ships Near Senkaku Islands Given Stronger Weapons
-
New Developments Seen in China’s Maritime Expansion; Japanese Govt Official Urges Calm, Stout Response
-
U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel File 2 Lawsuits after Biden Blocks $14.9 Billion Deal
-
LDP Money Scandal Hits Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly; Ruling Party Worries Over Effect On Summer Elections
-
JAXA’s Confidential Information on Mars Project May Have Been Stolen in Cyberattacks; Chinese Govt Suspected of Being Involved in Attack
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes