Japan Customs Character Goods to Go on Sale
16:40 JST, January 26, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Finance Ministry will allow companies to make and sell goods related to Custom-kun, an official mascot character of Japanese customs.
The ministry hopes that selling character goods such as stuffed toys and stationery will make customs more familiar to people.
Born in 1993, Custom-kun is modeled on drug-sniffing dogs working at customs. It is popular for his rounded figure.
Custom-kun goods were once distributed for free at public relations events, but they ended up only in the hands of people who are interested in customs.
“If Custom-kun goods are sold at airports and ports as a souvenir, we will be able to increase contact with people we have never been able to approach before,” a ministry official said.
The ministry opened an Instagram account for Custom-kun in October, posting photos of stuffed Custom-kun toys enjoying travel and events.
“We want people to join the Instagram campaign once stuffed Custom-kun toys go on sale,” the official said.
