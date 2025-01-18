Iwaya to Attend U.S. President-Elect Trump’s Inauguration; First Time for a Japanese Foreign Minister to Attend a U.S. Presidential Inauguration

The Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, Iwaya said at a press conference on Friday. This will be the first time a Japanese foreign minister has attended the inauguration of a U.S. president.

Iwaya will visit the United States from Sunday through Thursday.

Regarding the Japan-U.S. summit that is being arranged for early February, Iwaya said, “I hope we can communicate well with each other and make the summit meaningful.”

It is customary for the Japanese ambassador to the United States to attend inaugurations. However, Iwaya revealed that Trump’s team invited him, noting, “[The invitation] represents his stance of emphasizing the relationship with Japan.”

Iwaya hopes to hold a meeting with Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s choice for secretary of state, if he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Iwaya said, “If the meeting happens, I would like to offer input to the incoming administration on the role that the Japan-U.S. alliance should play.”

Japan is coordinating a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad, a framework including Japan, the United States, Australia and India, as the foreign ministers of Australia and India were also invited to the inauguration.