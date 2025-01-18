Iwaya to Attend U.S. President-Elect Trump’s Inauguration; First Time for a Japanese Foreign Minister to Attend a U.S. Presidential Inauguration
15:40 JST, January 18, 2025
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, Iwaya said at a press conference on Friday. This will be the first time a Japanese foreign minister has attended the inauguration of a U.S. president.
Iwaya will visit the United States from Sunday through Thursday.
Regarding the Japan-U.S. summit that is being arranged for early February, Iwaya said, “I hope we can communicate well with each other and make the summit meaningful.”
It is customary for the Japanese ambassador to the United States to attend inaugurations. However, Iwaya revealed that Trump’s team invited him, noting, “[The invitation] represents his stance of emphasizing the relationship with Japan.”
Iwaya hopes to hold a meeting with Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s choice for secretary of state, if he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Iwaya said, “If the meeting happens, I would like to offer input to the incoming administration on the role that the Japan-U.S. alliance should play.”
Japan is coordinating a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad, a framework including Japan, the United States, Australia and India, as the foreign ministers of Australia and India were also invited to the inauguration.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Conducts Naval Blockade Exercise in Miyako Strait; CCG Ships Near Senkaku Islands Given Stronger Weapons
-
Trump Discussed China-Taiwan Situation in Meeting with Abe’s Widow, Described Calling For Immediate End to War in Zelenskyy Talks
-
New Developments Seen in China’s Maritime Expansion; Japanese Govt Official Urges Calm, Stout Response
-
Poll: Over 70％ in U.S. Support Japan Strengthening Defense Capabilities
-
U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel File 2 Lawsuits after Biden Blocks $14.9 Billion Deal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday