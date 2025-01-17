Laos Prime Minister Set to Meet with Japan Prime Minister Ishiba During Visit to Japan From Tuesday
13:46 JST, January 17, 2025
Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone will visit Japan from Tuesday to Thursday and meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Japan announced.
The two are expected to agree to establish a framework for vice-ministerial level dialogue on foreign affairs and defense at the meeting, which is being arranged to take place on Tuesday. They will also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos.
The pair are meeting for the first time since October, when they met for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos.
There is a fear that Laos may be caught in a debt trap with its debt to China rising rapidly due to loans for its power-related facilities. Japan hopes to attract Laos by strengthening security ties, and also aims to serve as a bridge between ASEAN and the United States amid concerns that the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will neglect Southeast Asia.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Conducts Naval Blockade Exercise in Miyako Strait; CCG Ships Near Senkaku Islands Given Stronger Weapons
-
Trump Discussed China-Taiwan Situation in Meeting with Abe’s Widow, Described Calling For Immediate End to War in Zelenskyy Talks
-
New Developments Seen in China’s Maritime Expansion; Japanese Govt Official Urges Calm, Stout Response
-
Poll: Over 70％ in U.S. Support Japan Strengthening Defense Capabilities
-
U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel File 2 Lawsuits after Biden Blocks $14.9 Billion Deal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes