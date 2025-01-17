Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Foreign Minister Iwaya Attends Palau President’s Inauguration; Pacific Island Nation’s Maritime Security Discussed

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. shakes hands with then Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in 2022.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:52 JST, January 17, 2025

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya attended the inauguration of Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., who was reelected last November, on Thursday. It was the first time for a Japanese foreign minister to be present at the ceremony.

The Japanese government aims to deepen ties with Palau, which has diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and to keep China in check, as it is strengthening its influence in the region surrounding the Pacific island nation.

After the inauguration ceremony, Iwaya met with Whipps, and they agreed to strengthen bilateral relations.

Iwaya met with Palau State Minister Gustav Aitaro on Wednesday and conveyed Japan’s intention to continue to cooperate in improving Palau’s maritime security capabilities.

