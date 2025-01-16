Japan to Provide $2 Million in Assistance for L.A. Wildfire Victims; Money Will be Provided through American Red Cross

AP

A car drives past homes and vehicles destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Japan will provide $2 million (about ¥300 million) in assistance for those affected by the massive wildfire that has engulfed Los Angeles, the Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

The relief funds, which will be provided through the American Red Cross, will be used to secure food and shelter for victims of the disaster and to offer them psychiatric care, among other assistance.

“Japan will be proactive in helping provide assistance to the wildfire victims and facilitate the city’s recovery from the disaster as soon as possible,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi during a press conference on Wednesday.