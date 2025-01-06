U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel File 2 Lawsuits after Biden Blocks $14.9 Billion Deal

Reuters file photo

The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo in March 2019.

Jan 6 (Reuters) – U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said on Monday they had filed two lawsuits after U.S. President Joe Biden blocked the $14.9 billion buyout of the American steelmaker by the Japanese company.

One lawsuit asked a court to set aside Biden’s order and the review process by a U.S. government panel.

The second lawsuit is against Cleveland-Cliffs, its CEO Lourenco Goncalves, and USW union President David McCall “for their illegal and coordinated actions” aimed at preventing the deal, U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said.