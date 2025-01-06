Home>Politics>Politics & Government

U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel File 2 Lawsuits after Biden Blocks $14.9 Billion Deal

Reuters file photo
The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo in March 2019.

Reuters

21:33 JST, January 6, 2025

Jan 6 (Reuters) – U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said on Monday they had filed two lawsuits after U.S. President Joe Biden blocked the $14.9 billion buyout of the American steelmaker by the Japanese company.

One lawsuit asked a court to set aside Biden’s order and the review process by a U.S. government panel.

The second lawsuit is against Cleveland-Cliffs, its CEO Lourenco Goncalves, and USW union President David McCall “for their illegal and coordinated actions” aimed at preventing the deal, U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING