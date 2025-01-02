Japan-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement Takes Effect

REUTERS/File Photos

From left, Japanese national flag, European Union flag

London (Jiji Press)—The strategic partnership agreement (SPA) between Japan and the European Union took effect on Wednesday.

Under the SPA, Japan and the EU, based on common values such as democracy and the rule of law, will strengthen cooperation in a wide range of fields, including security, environment and energy, and personnel exchanges.

Japan and the EU negotiated the SPA in parallel with their economic partnership agreement (EPA). The SPA was signed in July 2018 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, then European Council president Donald Tusk and then European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. The EU Council approved the SPA with Japan in April 2024 after ratification by member states.

A joint committee set up by Japan and the EU will check the progress of overall coordination and cooperation in each field under the SPA. In principle, the committee meets once a year alternately in Tokyo and Brussels.