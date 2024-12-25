Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya to Visit China, Hold Talks With Counterpart Wang Yi to Pursue ‘Common’ Interests
8:00 JST, December 25, 2024
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Tuesday that he will visit China on Wednesday and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who also serves as a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party.
The two ministers are expected to confirm the promotion of a “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests” through which the interests of both Japan and China are pursued. It is also expected that they will exchange opinions on issues such as the early resumption of imports of Japanese seafood, which China has suspended.
At a press conference held on Tuesday, Iwaya said, “I want to have a frank and in-depth exchange of opinions.” On Wednesday, a “Japan-China High-Level People-to-People and Cultural Exchange Dialogue” will also be held, and it is expected that an agreement will be reached on measures to revitalize tourism between the two countries.
