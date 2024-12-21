Poll: Over 70% in U.S. Support Japan Strengthening Defense Capabilities

The Yomiuri Shimbun / Reuters

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

More than 70% of U.S. respondents said they supported Japan strengthening its defense capabilities and a majority supported protective trade policies, according to a joint survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun and U.S. polling firm Gallup, Inc.

The results indicate that the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might increase its pressure on Japan on those issues.

According to the survey, 72% of the U.S. respondents supported Japan strengthening its defense capabilities, up 7 percentage points compared to the previous survey in 2022. The increase appears to have been influenced by such incidents as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and China’s aggressive military activities.

Separated by political party, 72% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans were in favor of Japan strengthening its defense capabilities, suggesting that it is not a partisan viewpoint.

Trump has made several Cabinet picks and is preparing for his second term as president. Trump apparently intends to proceed with his “America First” policy, as high-ranking officials and leaders from both the United States and abroad visit his residence in Florida.

In a Dec. 6 interview on NBC News, Trump complained about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, saying, “NATO’s taking advantage of us.”

Regarding the United States’ possible withdrawal from NATO, he said he would stay if “they’re paying their bills,” urging the European allies of the United States to increase their defense spending.

“We consider Japan very important,” Trump said at a press conference on Monday.

However, in the past, he once demanded Japan significantly increase its share of the cost to host U.S. forces in the country. There is deep-rooted concern for Trump’s arbitrary words and actions.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



“We never know what he’s going to say and when,” said a person close to the Japanese government.

Trump, who is a supporter of tariffs, has made it clear that his incoming administration will impose new tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada and intends to proceed with protective trade policies.

Trump’s aggressive attitude is backed by his supporters.

Regarding trade, 49% of U.S. respondents supported free trade, while 46% supported protective trade. However, when separated by political party, 69% of Republicans who support Trump preferred protective trade.

During his presidential campaign, Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on imports from all countries, including Japan. It is possible that he will use tariffs to try and negotiate a deal that is not favorable to Japan.