Expert Panel Urges Strengthening of Government Command of AI; Encourages Balance Between Risk Mitigation And Promotion of Technological Advancement
15:21 JST, December 21, 2024
The AI Systems Study Group, a government panel of experts which considers matters such as AI rules and regulations, will urge the strengthening of the government’s function as a command center and the advancement of legislation related to the technology, including formulating strategies for dealing with it, according to a copy of the body’s interim report obtained by The Yomiuri Shimbun.
The interim report also mentions the importance of Originator Profile (OP), a digital technology which tells its user about the origins of information that is sent to them, in order to make sure that information is circulated in an appropriate way.
The report will soon be made public, and its content will be reflected in bills and other measures related to generative AI.
The interim report calls for strengthening the government’s function as a command center for AI, and thereby promoting integrated policies on everything from the research and development of AI to its end use. It also says that a strategy is needed to make sure people can research and use this technology safely and with a sense of security. The report emphasizes the principle of striking a balance between mitigating risks and promoting technological innovation.
As examples of methods for coping with the technology, the report cites products like OP that certify the origins of information, as well as electronic watermarks showing when information is AI-generated.
It also mentions such risks as AI being used in cyberattacks and urges that concerned ministries and agencies consider how to respond to such cases.
