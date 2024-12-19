Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Hails Tsuneo Watanabe as ‘Great Journalist’

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba comments on Tsuneo Watanabe in Tokyo on Thursday.

16:08 JST, December 19, 2024

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday hailed Tsuneo Watanabe, editor-in-chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, as a “great journalist.” Watanabe had died of pneumonia in the small hours of the day aged 98.

“He was a great journalist,” Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office. “Given the nation’s current political situation, I hope he could have taught us more about how Japan should be in the future. I offer my sincerest prayer for him.”

