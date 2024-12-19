Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Hails Tsuneo Watanabe as ‘Great Journalist’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba comments on Tsuneo Watanabe in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday hailed Tsuneo Watanabe, editor-in-chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, as a “great journalist.” Watanabe had died of pneumonia in the small hours of the day aged 98.

“He was a great journalist,” Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office. “Given the nation’s current political situation, I hope he could have taught us more about how Japan should be in the future. I offer my sincerest prayer for him.”