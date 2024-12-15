Iwaya Coordinating to Meet Wang in China on Dec. 25
14:16 JST, December 15, 2024
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is coordinating to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China as early as on Dec. 25. During the talks, Iwaya aims to reaffirm that their countries will work toward a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests.
Discussions are also expected to focus on the early resumption of imports of Japanese seafood and beef, as well as expanded imports of Japanese rice.
Alongside the meeting, a high-level dialogue on people-to-people and cultural exchanges will be held, where attendees are expected to discuss the promotion of tourism and sports and youth exchanges.
This will be the first visit to China by a Japanese foreign minister since April 2023, when then Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited.
