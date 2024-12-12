Diet Group Reaffirms Importance of Japan-South Korea Ties Despite Turmoil in Seoul; Meeting Held Ahead of 60th Anniversary of Normalization
16:47 JST, December 12, 2024
A multi-partisan Diet group has reaffirmed its policy of encouraging parliamentary diplomacy between Japan and South Korea even amid the ongoing political turmoil in Seoul.
The Japan-Korea Parliamentarians’ Union held a general assembly at the Diet Building on Wednesday to discuss the issue, in view of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea next year.
At the general meeting, union chair and Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Yoshihide Suga referred to the declaration of martial law by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
“At a time when domestic politics in South Korea are fluid, the role of parliamentary diplomacy is becoming more important,” Suga said. “South Korea remains an important neighbor that Japan should cooperate with as a partner in addressing various issues in the international community.”
The general assembly also decided to appoint Akihisa Nagashima, special advisor to the prime minister, as secretary general of the union.
