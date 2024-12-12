Foreign Ministers of Japan, South Korea Confirm Continuing Cooperation in 1st Phone Talks Since Martial Law Debacle

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul over the phone on Wednesday and confirmed the importance of maintaining close cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as among the two countries and the United States.

It was the first talk between Iwaya and Cho following the recent declaration of martial law in South Korea.

During the talk, Cho explained the situation in South Korea to Iwaya. They both then agreed that the importance of the Japan-South Korea relationship would not change under any circumstances. They also confirmed that the two nations will cooperate for the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between them.

On the same day, high-ranking government officials of Japan, South Korea and the United States held the Second Japan-U.S.-ROK Trilateral Indo-Pacific Dialogue in Tokyo, at which they agreed on strengthening cooperation on maritime security and in many other areas.