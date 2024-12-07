G7 Summit Likely to be Held Online Dec. 13; Leaders Expected to Discuss Ukraine, Middle East situations
13:02 JST, December 7, 2024
The summit of the Group of Seven nations will be held online, possibly on Dec. 13, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.
The leaders are expected to discuss Russia’s agression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, among other issues. They also are expected to confirm their solidarity in maintaining the international order as they prepare for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to take office.
“Japan will do its best to further strengthen cooperation among G7 nations,” Hayashi said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Ex-Hyogo Governor Reelected Despite Power Abuse Scandal; Returns to Office Months After Unanimous No-Confidence Vote
-
Hard-to-Verify Information Spread during Hyogo Election Campaign; Contributed to Result in Saito’s Reelection
-
Japan, U.S., ROK Hold Joint Training; Nations Practice Combating Maritime, Aerial, Cyber Threats
-
China Unveils J-35A Stealth Fighters at Airshow China in Zhuhai; Russian Military Flight Team Participates to Show Unity
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction