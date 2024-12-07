G7 Summit Likely to be Held Online Dec. 13; Leaders Expected to Discuss Ukraine, Middle East situations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

The summit of the Group of Seven nations will be held online, possibly on Dec. 13, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

The leaders are expected to discuss Russia’s agression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, among other issues. They also are expected to confirm their solidarity in maintaining the international order as they prepare for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to take office.

“Japan will do its best to further strengthen cooperation among G7 nations,” Hayashi said.