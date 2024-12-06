Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors; Will Expand Scope of Multiple Entry Visas

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

From left, The Japanese national flag, The Chinese national flag

The government will likely relax some of the visa requirements for Chinese nationals visiting Japan, by expanding the scope of multiple entry visas, whose holders can visit the country as many times as desired within a certain period, several government officials said.

Multiple entry visas are issued to people visiting for business purposes and to intellectuals and cultural figures. They come in four types, with validity periods of between one and 10 years.

These visas can currently be granted to the spouses and children of such people, too, and the government is considering allowing 10-year visas to be issued to other family members as well.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is arranging to visit China within this year to meet with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which he is expected to tell Wang about the rule changes.

In November, Beijing resumed its short-term visa waiver for Japanese nationals. It has asked Tokyo to simplify its own entry procedures, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.