Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors; Will Expand Scope of Multiple Entry Visas
13:25 JST, December 6, 2024
The government will likely relax some of the visa requirements for Chinese nationals visiting Japan, by expanding the scope of multiple entry visas, whose holders can visit the country as many times as desired within a certain period, several government officials said.
Multiple entry visas are issued to people visiting for business purposes and to intellectuals and cultural figures. They come in four types, with validity periods of between one and 10 years.
These visas can currently be granted to the spouses and children of such people, too, and the government is considering allowing 10-year visas to be issued to other family members as well.
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is arranging to visit China within this year to meet with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which he is expected to tell Wang about the rule changes.
In November, Beijing resumed its short-term visa waiver for Japanese nationals. It has asked Tokyo to simplify its own entry procedures, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Ex-Hyogo Governor Reelected Despite Power Abuse Scandal; Returns to Office Months After Unanimous No-Confidence Vote
-
Hard-to-Verify Information Spread during Hyogo Election Campaign; Contributed to Result in Saito’s Reelection
-
Japan, U.S., ROK Hold Joint Training; Nations Practice Combating Maritime, Aerial, Cyber Threats
-
China Unveils J-35A Stealth Fighters at Airshow China in Zhuhai; Russian Military Flight Team Participates to Show Unity
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- Japan’s Major Carmakers to Review Production Bases After Trump Win; Mexico Manufactured Vehicles Could be Hit by Tariffs