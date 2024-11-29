Komeito Leader Urges Ishiba on Participation in Anti-Nuclear Weapons Meeting as Observer; Meeting Scheduled for March
2:00 JST, November 29, 2024
Komeito Chief Representative Tetsuo Saito, during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, urged Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to have Japan participate as an observer in the upcoming Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to be held in the United States in March next year.
The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party’s ruling coalition partner said that Ishiba cited Germany’s participation in the meeting as an observer and told Saito that the government must consider what kind of discussions took place to lead Germany to participate in the meeting and how the country is participating as an observer.
Japan has been cautious about participating in the treaty which does not include nuclear powers.
