Ishiba to Say He Will Build Broad Consensus, Raise Income Barrier in Tax Reforms, According to Policy Speech Outline
13:20 JST, November 27, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to say he will build a broad consensus among both the ruling and opposition parties, according to an outline of his policy speech. He will deliver the speech Friday at the extraordinary Diet session.
Looking ahead to Diet debates as the leader of the minority ruling bloc, Ishiba is to say, “I will work sincerely and humbly to build the broadest possible consensus by listening carefully to the opinions of other parties.”
With the Democratic Party for the People urging a raise to the “annual income barrier of ¥1.03 million,” he is to declare that the government will increase the threshold through debate on tax system reforms for fiscal 2025.
As to the decline in tax revenues for both central and local governments, Ishiba plans to say, “We will continue to study the issue and decide on a solution.”
According to the outline, he will also mention the “dark part-time jobs” that have become a social problem. He is expected to express concern in the speech that “this could undermine the values and morals cherished in Japanese society.”
He plans to push for more security cameras to be installed and to support the activities of community volunteers in patrol cars, while calling for a crackdown and the removal of harmful information, according to the outline.
After this summer’s rice shortage, Ishiba plans to insist that “even with a declining population, we will strengthen our production base and guarantee stable imports and stocks to ensure food security.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Japan’s Teen Voter Turnout Remains Low at 43％ in Recent Election; 18-Year-Old Women had Highest Turnout Among Teen Voters
-
Japan Patent Office Mulls Revising Laws to Cope With Digital Tech; Would Block Patent, Design Rights Over Misuse of AI
-
Japan’s Opposition DPFP to Prioritize Income Tax Reform, Also Seek Consumption Tax Cut in Inter-Party Talks
-
Ex-Hyogo Governor Reelected Despite Power Abuse Scandal; Returns to Office Months After Unanimous No-Confidence Vote
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japanese Sneakers Making their Presence Known with Innovative Designs; Drawing on Retro Inspiration for New Styles