Ishiba to Say He Will Build Broad Consensus, Raise Income Barrier in Tax Reforms, According to Policy Speech Outline

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, speaks at a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to say he will build a broad consensus among both the ruling and opposition parties, according to an outline of his policy speech. He will deliver the speech Friday at the extraordinary Diet session.

Looking ahead to Diet debates as the leader of the minority ruling bloc, Ishiba is to say, “I will work sincerely and humbly to build the broadest possible consensus by listening carefully to the opinions of other parties.”

With the Democratic Party for the People urging a raise to the “annual income barrier of ¥1.03 million,” he is to declare that the government will increase the threshold through debate on tax system reforms for fiscal 2025.

As to the decline in tax revenues for both central and local governments, Ishiba plans to say, “We will continue to study the issue and decide on a solution.”

According to the outline, he will also mention the “dark part-time jobs” that have become a social problem. He is expected to express concern in the speech that “this could undermine the values and morals cherished in Japanese society.”

He plans to push for more security cameras to be installed and to support the activities of community volunteers in patrol cars, while calling for a crackdown and the removal of harmful information, according to the outline.

After this summer’s rice shortage, Ishiba plans to insist that “even with a declining population, we will strengthen our production base and guarantee stable imports and stocks to ensure food security.”