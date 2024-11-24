Ishiba Expresses Intent to Hold Talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Calls for Return of all Japanese Abductees

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sakie Yokota speaks at a rally in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed willingness to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his address Saturday at a national rally calling for an immediate and comprehensive return of all Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

“It’s no use just criticizing each other side without meeting face to face. Looking back on history, leaders’ strategic decisions moved things forward,” Ishiba said at the rally held in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

In September, Ishiba said he envisioned the establishment of liaison offices in Tokyo and Pyongyang to help resolve the abductions. However, he did not touch on the plan at the rally.

About 800 people were in attendance, including Takuya Yokota, 56, a younger brother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted by North Korea in 1977 at the age of 13 from Niigata Prefecture, and their mother, Sakie. The Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea, led by Takuya, opposed the idea of setting up the liaison offices.

Regarding the ongoing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, Ishiba said, “This is an issue that should not be overlooked. It is a matter of great importance for the independence of Japan.”

“We will never give up. I want the government to strongly keep in mind that the available time is limited,” Takuya said.