Japan PM Ishiba’s Diplomatic Debut Shows Cautious Approach, Lack of Polish

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains seated while he shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba endeavored to stick closely to the policies of the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but occasional protocol missteps during his trip to South America also showed his lack of experience on the diplomatic stage.

Ishiba has returned to Japan from a trip that included attending summit talks for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru and for the Group of 20 major nations in Brazil. Ishiba likely will face further diplomatic challenges ahead, not least the issue of how he will build ties with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

At a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, Ishiba insisted his trip had been a success. Ishiba said he had engaged in “frank discussions” with leaders of many nations, and that their meetings had been opportunities to “deepen personal relations.”

Ishiba held his first face-to-face talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the APEC summit meeting. Both leaders agreed to continue strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and to continue efforts to bolster trilateral cooperation with South Korea, policies that Kishida had promoted.

Ishiba also held his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and both leaders confirmed they would promote a “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests,” which Kishida and Xi confirmed during their meeting in November 2023.

Ishiba has almost no diplomatic experience compared with Kishida, who served as foreign minister for four years, and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who visited many countries during his long tenure in power. During his trip, Ishiba stuck rigidly to his prepared comments and made no mention of his signature idea of creating an “Asian version” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

SUBHEAD: Causing ripples

However, Ishiba’s scant experience on the global stage was apparent several times during his trip.

At the APEC meeting, Ishiba aroused criticism for remaining seated while he shook the hands of leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, after they approached to greet him during breaks in the talks.

“Normally, a new prime minister should go and greet the other leaders at such a meeting,” a Foreign Ministry source said ruefully. “His aides should have provided him with more support.”

Ishiba also caused some sideways glances when he used both hands to shake hands with Xi at their summit meeting Friday. Conventional diplomatic protocol holds that both parties shake with just their right hands to indicate they are on an equal footing. “I think the prime minister developed a habit of shaking with both hands when he was meeting voters during the election campaign, and that’s what happened,” a senior government official told The Yomiuri Shimbun.

SUBHEAD: Avoiding confrontation

In Peru, a visit to the grave of former Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Fujimori was hastily arranged at Ishiba’s request. However, this engagement resulted in Ishiba missing a photo session with the APEC leaders.

Trump relishes directly negotiating with his fellow leaders. After Trump takes office in January, summit diplomacy likely will take on even greater importance.

When asked at a press conference how he would handle his dealings with Trump, Ishiba replied, “I will not take the approach of squaring off with him. I will try to gain his understanding by explaining that Japan-U.S. cooperation will benefit the United States.”

However, it remains unclear whether Ishiba will be able to craft a good relationship with Trump in the same way that Abe did.