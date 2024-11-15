LDP, Komeito, DPFP Discuss Economic Measures; ‘¥1.03 Million Barrier’ Revision Remains at Center of Attention
16:35 JST, November 15, 2024
The Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People on Friday discussed the comprehensive economic measures that the government plans to compile by the end of the month, at a meeting of policy research council chairpersons.
LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Itsunori Onodera, Komeito counterpart Mitsunari Okamoto and DPFP counterpart Makoto Hamaguchi held the talks at the Diet Building in Tokyo.
The focus will be on how they can find common ground to include the revision of the so-called “¥1.03 million barrier” into the economic measures, which the DPFP is placing the highest priority on. The barrier is the annual income level above which people must pay income tax.
The LDP and Komeito obtained approval for their respective economic stimulus proposals from their parties on Thursday.
At the three-party meeting, they explained the current situation to the DPFP.
The draft economic stimulus package will mainly consist of providing ¥30,000 to households exempt from resident tax, with an additional ¥20,000 per child in such households.
Policies requested by the DPFP twice, such as one to reduce the burden of electricity and gas bills, were also included in the draft. However, the revision of the ¥1.03 million barrier has yet to be included.
The three parties also plan to start discussions on the tax system next week with the chairs of their research commissions on the tax system. They are also expected to begin full-scale coordination for tax system revisions at the end of the year.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Special Diet Session likely to Open Nov. 11; Politicians Will Vote to Select Prime Minister
-
Japan Election: Japan’s Ruling Bloc Could Seek Broader Coalition Amid Turmoil; CDPJ Hoping to Trigger Change of Government
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Chinese Social Media Still Full of Anti-Japanese Posts 1 Month After Boy’s Fatal Stabbing; Malicious Videos Gain Large Number of Views