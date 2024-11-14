Japan, Britain to Create Forum of Foreign, Economy Ministers

REUTERS/Phil Noble

Union Jack flag flies above a Unionist mural in Larne, Northern Ireland December 30, 2020.

London, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press) — Japan and Britain are considering setting up a forum of their foreign and economy ministers, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The move is designed to discuss ways to counter possible protectionist measures from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Tokyo and London hope that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, will reach an agreement to set up the forum when they meet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit set for Monday and Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.

Trump has sought to impose tariffs of 10-20 pct on all U.S. imports, including those from allies Japan and Britain, and 60 pct tariffs on imports from China.

Japan and the United States set up a similar ministerial forum in 2022.