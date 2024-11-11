Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
20:43 JST, November 11, 2024
Shigeru Ishiba was elected Monday as the 103rd prime minister at a special Diet session, and the second Ishiba Cabinet was to be formed that evening.
Ishiba, the president of the Liberal Democratic Party, won a runoff against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda. Ishiba received 221 votes, while Noda got 160 votes. Eighty-four votes were invalid.
It was the first runoff election to choose a prime minister in the House of Representatives since 1994, when the LDP, the Japan Socialist Party and the New Party Sakigake formed a coalition government.
In the first round of voting, Ishiba earned 221 votes, falling short of the 233-vote majority required. He then ran against the leader of the largest opposition party, who won the second most with 151 votes in the first round.
Ishiba was expected to appoint Keisuke Suzuki, 47, a former state minister for foreign affairs, as justice minister. Suzuki was to be a replacement for Hideki Makihara, who failed to win a seat in the recent lower house election.
Likewise, Taku Eto, 64, was expected to succeed Yasuhiro Ozato as agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister after Ozato was not reelected. Eto has served as agricultural minister in the past.
Ishiba was expected to appoint Hiromasa Nakano, 46, a Komeito member of the lower house, to replace Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito, 72, who became the head of Komeito.
Ahead of the vote to choose the prime minister, the first Ishiba Cabinet resigned en masse at a Cabinet meeting on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, in the lower house plenary session held in the afternoon, Fukushiro Nukaga, 80, was retained as its speaker. Former Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba, 60, of the CDPJ was chosen as vice speaker.
For the House of Councillors, Masakazu Sekiguchi was elected speaker at its plenary session in the morning. Sekiguchi, 71, is a former chairperson of the general assembly of the LDP’s upper house members.
Noda vows to unite opposition
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda on Monday pledged to unite the opposition parties, following Ishiba’s election as prime minister.
“I couldn’t unite the opposition parties. That was entirely my fault,” Noda said on an NHK news program. “We’ll hold sincere dialogue ahead of the upcoming upper house election … We’ll try to bring the opposition together.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Official Campaigning Kicks Off for Japan’s House of Representatives Election; Party Leaders Hit Campaign Trail
-
How House of Representatives Elections Work; Explaining Proportional Representation, Revival Victory
-
Early Voting Begins for Japan’s 2024 House of Representatives Election; System Becoming More Widely Used Since Introduction in 2005
JN ACCESS RANKING
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- China Spokesperson Avoids Commenting on Hidankyo’s Nobel Prize; Claims Country Holds Antinuclear Stance