PM Ishiba Holds Talks with Opposition Leaders; JIP to Withhold Support in Diet Debate

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Left: Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, and Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki at the Diet Building on Monday

Right: Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, and Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda at the Diet Building on Monday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday stressed the importance of cooperation between the minority ruling bloc and two opposition parties for enacting policies and political reform.

Ishiba, who separately met Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki and Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda at the Diet Building, said he wants to “listen sincerely and humbly to the thoughts of opposition parties and make every decision in a way that is clear to the public.”

During his meeting with Ishiba, Tamaki called for a review of the so-called ¥1.03 million barrier, or the income level above which people must pay income tax, and the lifting of the freeze on the so-called trigger clause to enable a temporary gasoline tax cut.

Tamaki also called for the revision of the Political Funds Control Law, including to abolish the political activity funds that parties provide to their lawmakers, during the extraordinary Diet session set to be convened by year’s end.

During his meeting with Noda, the prime minister expressed the willingness of the ruling parties to work with opposition parties on political reform so that they can reach an agreement on the issue by the end of the year.

According to Noda, Ishiba spoke about abolishing political activity funds and disclosing the use of survey, research, public relations and accommodation expenses given to lawmakers, among other things.

“We were able to share our thoughts. What is important is how we can improve the lives of the people,” Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office after the meetings.

Ishiba also met with Japan Innovation Party leader Nobuyuki Baba at the prime minister’s official residence Sunday and requested talks on political reform.

Baba suggested he would not cooperate in deliberations on the budget and bills, saying that a previous agreement on political reform was not followed through on.