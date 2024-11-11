Japan PM Election Heads to Runoff Round
16:01 JST, November 11, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The House of Representatives’ election of prime minister headed to a runoff round Monday afternoon between Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba and Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda.
This is because none of the Lower House members won a majority in the first round of voting to select prime minister, held during the special session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, convened the same day.
Ishiba could not garner the support of over half of the members in the all-important lower chamber after the ruling bloc of his LDP and junior partner Komeito lost their Lower House majority in last month’s general election.
But with opposition parties splintered, Ishiba is all but certain to win the runoff race.
Ishiba’s cabinet resigned en masse in the morning. He is expected to launch his new cabinet and hold a press conference to explain his plans for the administration later Monday.
