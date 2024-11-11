Japan Upper House Elects LDP’s Ishiba as PM
15:50 JST, November 11, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, elected Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister in a vote Monday.
The vote was held during the special Diet session convened the same day.
The ruling bloc of Ishiba’s LDP and its partner, Komeito, holds a majority in the Upper House.
