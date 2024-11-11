Ishiba Cabinet Resigns ahead of Diet PM Votes
10:41 JST, November 11, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s cabinet resigned en masse Monday before the Diet, or parliament, names a new prime minister in a special session convened the same day.
His first cabinet, assembled on Oct. 1, stepped down at an extraordinary cabinet meeting in the morning. Article 70 of the Constitution stipulates that the cabinet must resign en masse when the first Diet session is convened following a general election.
Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to be named as the country’s leader once again through votes in both chambers of the Diet later on Monday.
He is unlikely to win outright in the vote at the House of Representatives, the all-important lower Diet chamber, after the coalition of the LDP and its junior partner Komeito failed to secure a majority in the Oct. 27 general election for the Lower House. But he is all but certain to beat Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in the expected runoff round, as opposition forces have failed to unite for the selection of the new prime minister.
Ishiba is then seen launching his new cabinet Monday night. Fresh faces for the cabinet are likely to include Keisuke Suzuki as justice minister, Taku Eto as agriculture minister and Komeito’s Hiromasa Nakano as land minister. Other posts are expected to be filled by those from Ishiba’s first cabinet.
Ishiba is scheduled to hold a press conference to explain plans for his administration, including cooperating with opposition parties to pass a supplementary budget bill for fiscal 2024.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Official Campaigning Kicks Off for Japan’s House of Representatives Election; Party Leaders Hit Campaign Trail
-
How House of Representatives Elections Work; Explaining Proportional Representation, Revival Victory
-
Early Voting Begins for Japan’s 2024 House of Representatives Election; System Becoming More Widely Used Since Introduction in 2005
JN ACCESS RANKING
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- China Spokesperson Avoids Commenting on Hidankyo’s Nobel Prize; Claims Country Holds Antinuclear Stance