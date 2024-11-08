Japanese Business Groups Call for Stronger Japan-U.S. Relations; Leaders Express Concern about Trump’s Protectionist Policy
11:54 JST, November 8, 2024
Japanese business groups called for stronger Japan-U.S. ties following the victory of former President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s presidential election.
Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Chairman Masakazu Tokura released a comment reading: “President Trump enjoyed a close relationship with the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and am confident that he will develop an equally strong relationship with our current Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, to further enhance the U.S.-Japan alliance and strengthen our bilateral relations.”
Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) Chairperson Takeshi Niinami called for Ishiba to meet with Trump at an early date.
However, there are deep-rooted concerns about Trump’s “America First” protectionist trade policy.
“I hope that, as the leader of a superpower that supports the global economy and the free trade system, he will not fall into excessive protectionism but manage his policies in a well-balanced way,” Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Ken Kobayashi said.
Niinami also said: “It is highly likely that the U.S. will accelerate the inward-facing philosophy that puts its own country first. We need a new diplomatic policy based on this premise.”
