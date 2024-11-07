Japan Innovation Party’s Leader to Resign

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nobuyuki Baba

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan Innovation Party leader Nobuyuki Baba announced his intention Wednesday to resign in the wake of his party’s defeat in the Oct. 27 general election.

Earlier on Wednesday, the opposition party voted to hold a leadership poll Dec. 1, with the official campaign period set to start on Nov. 17.

While Baba has decided not to seek reelection, party co-leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, and Toru Azuma, a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country’s parliament, have been tipped to enter the race.

JIP’s rules stipulate that the party decide within 45 days of a national or unified local election on whether to hold a party leadership election.

In electronic voting by party lawmakers, regional assembly members and others that closed on Wednesday night, 696 voters were in favor of holding a leadership election, and 56 against.

“I’ve decided not to run,” Baba said later on X. “It’s essential now for Ishin to make a fresh start by changing the public’s impression.”

Japan Innovation Party in last month’s general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, won all 19 single-seat constituencies in the western prefecture, its home base.

But it fared poorly in other regions. The number of its total Lower House seats decreased by five to 38.

Some party members have blamed the outcome on the party’s poor handling of major issues, namely a proposed revision of the political funds control law and alleged problematic behavior of former Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito, who had won the post with support from the Japan Innovation Party.

Baba “should resign to take responsibility for the crushing defeat,” said Hitoshi Asada, head of Nippon Ishin’s members in the Upper House.

Shortly after the Lower House election, Baba said on television that he “will have no choice” but to think about his next move if an overwhelming number of party members call for a party leadership election.