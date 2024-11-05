LDP, DPFP Officials Hold First Policy Discussions; Talks on Economic Stimulus Package May Begin This Week
15:51 JST, November 5, 2024
Policy officials for the Liberal Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People held their first talks on Tuesday morning, confirming that they will begin specific discussions on a comprehensive economic stimulus package as early as this week.
The government is expected to compile the package soon.
LDP Policy Research Council Chairperson Itsunori Onodera and his DPFP counterpart Makoto Hamaguchi attended the Tuesday talks. Held in the Diet Building, the meeting lasted about 20 minutes.
The DPFP is seeking a review of the so-called ¥1.03 million threshold, in which income tax is imposed once the annual income of a spouse exceeds ¥1.03 million. It also wants to invoke the “trigger clause,” which temporarily lowers gasoline taxes. Both parties therefore agreed Tuesday to hold talks between the chairs of their tax system research councils.
The DPFP also asked the LDP to start talks on political reform, including abolition of the political activity funds that parties provide to their lawmakers.
It was agreed at an Oct. 31 meeting of the parties’ secretaries general and diet affairs committee chairs, which also included ruling coalition partner Komeito, to start policy discussions. The parties also agreed to hold talks between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is also the LDP president, and DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Official Campaigning Kicks Off for Japan’s House of Representatives Election; Party Leaders Hit Campaign Trail
-
How House of Representatives Elections Work; Explaining Proportional Representation, Revival Victory
-
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Dissolves Lower House; Election Set for Oct. 27
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market