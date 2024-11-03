Former Rengo Head Koga Urges CDP, DPFP to Merge

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Rengo chief Nobuaki Koga

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, two opposition parties supported by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, should merge, former Rengo chief Nobuaki Koga has said.

Koga, 72, who was selected by the Japanese government Sunday to receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, headed the umbrella organization of labor unions in the country when the two parties’ predecessor, the Democratic Party of Japan, held the reins of government.

“The fact that they are separated is nonsensical,” Koga told a recent interview. “They should become one.”

He also called on CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda to make concessions to DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki.

Koga’s tenure as Rengo chief between 2009 and 2015 overlapped with the 2009-2012 DPJ-led administration. While the change in power from the Liberal Democratic Party was a strongly held wish for Rengo, Koga said that the now-defunct party was naive in government.

“(Members) were opposing what had been decided by the prime minister that everyone chose, and holding each other back,” he said.

Both the CDP and the DPFP made great strides in the Oct. 27 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament. Koga said that Noda’s decision to take a centrist approach and not to cooperate with the Japanese Communist Party enabled the CDP to gather anti-LDP votes.

“(The CDP) had been too close to the JCP before,” he said. “The former DPJ had won with JCP candidates against them, and (the CDP) won this time as well.”

He called the CDP’s latest electoral success the “Noda effect.”

Meanwhile, the former Rengo head gave a negative view over Noda’s calls for opposition parties to vote for him when a new prime minister is elected in the upcoming special parliamentary session.

“There is no way that party leaders would heed such sudden calls,” he said.

The CDP as a whole “lacks people who can bolster ties with other parties behind closed doors,” he added.

Koga also slammed Tamaki over the DPFP’s past decision to vote in support of a government budget bill under the administration of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, saying; “It is an act that fully affirms the administration. It’s inconceivable.”

“Tamaki is sticking to his basic policies over nuclear power, national security and the Constitution,” he said. “The CDP should give in.”

“It is the ironclad rule of organizations that the bigger group makes concessions when cooperating,” he added.

Regardless of whether the CDP and the DPFP merge, “They should at least field unified candidates for single-seat constituencies in next summer’s election for the House of Councillors,” the upper chamber of parliament, Koga said, expressing hope that Noda will spearhead such efforts.