CDPJ, DPFP Heads to Hold Meeting as Early as Tuesday, with Political and Diet Reform on Agenda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan Secretary General Junya Ogawa, right, and his counterpart from the Democratic Party for the People, Kazuya Shinba, are seen at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People have agreed to hold a meeting of their party heads as early as Tuesday.

After the ruling coalition lost its majority in the House of Representatives election, the secretaries general and the Diet affairs committee chairpersons of the CDPJ and the DPFP held a meeting at the Diet Building on Friday.

They agreed that their party heads would discuss political reform and Diet affairs during talks.

CDPJ Secretary General Junya Ogawa asked the DPFP for cooperation at the meeting, saying: “Political reforms have not produced enough results. There is a lot that the opposition parties can do together.”

DPFP Secretary General Kazuya Shinba told reporters after the meeting that the party plans to cooperate with the CDPJ on a case-by-case and policy-by-policy basis. “We confirmed that we are going to prioritize political reform and Diet reform,” Shinba said.

Since the DPFP has made it clear that it will support its leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, in the Diet vote to choose the next prime minister, even in a runoff, the two parties did not discuss the issue during the meeting.