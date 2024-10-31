Ishiba Eyes Talks with Xi during Nov. South America Visit; Hopes for Agreement on Resolving Issues through Dialogue
13:49 JST, October 31, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has begun working to arrange his first summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, to be held during Ishiba’s planned visit to South America in mid-November, according to government sources.
At the meeting, Ishiba hopes to confirm the advancement of a “strategic and mutually beneficial relationship,” in which the two countries will cooperate while expanding their common interests, among other issues, they said.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16 in Peru, and the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19 in Brazil.
Ishiba and Xi are expected to attend both meetings. The Japan-China summit meeting is likely to be held in conjunction with the APEC meeting.
If the Japan-China summit takes place, Ishiba is expected to raise certain unresolved issues between Japan and China, such as the resumption of imports of Japanese marine products to China and China’s increasingly active military activities, according to the sources.
Ishiba also intends to share a common understanding with Xi on a policy of resolving pending issues through dialogue to build a constructive and stable relationship between Japan and China, they said.
