U.S. Reaffirms Alliance With Japan After Ruling Coalition Suffers Crushing Defeat in Lower House Election

Reuters file photo
Japan and U.S flags

By Shinji Abe / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

16:04 JST, October 29, 2024

WASHINGTON — The United States will continue to work with Japan as a close ally on stability in the Indo-Pacific region, global challenges and trilateral relations between Japan, the United States and South Korea, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday, following the recent significant losses for Japan’s ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito in the House of Representatives election.

“I do not see that changing because of the outcome of any election either in the United States or in Japan,” Miller said at a press conference.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the government of Japan, a steadfast ally of ours,” he added.

With China and North Korea increasing military activities, there is concern in the United States that political instability in Japan could potentially destabilize the region.

