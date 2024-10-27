Japan Worried over Exchanges of Attacks in Middle East

REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya looks on at Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 1, 2024.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan is “deeply concerned about the exchanges of attacks,” Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in a statement released Sunday following Israel’s attack on military facilities in Iran the previous day.

He also said that Tokyo “strongly condemns any action that escalates the situation.”

Japan strongly urges all parties concerned to “exercise maximum restraint” and “calm the situation,” Iwaya added, noting that peace and stability in the Middle East are extremely important to Japan.

The Japanese government is determined to continue making all necessary diplomatic efforts in order to prevent the situation from deteriorating further, while taking every possible measure to protect Japanese nationals abroad, the minister also said.