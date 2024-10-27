Japan Worried over Exchanges of Attacks in Middle East
17:08 JST, October 27, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan is “deeply concerned about the exchanges of attacks,” Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in a statement released Sunday following Israel’s attack on military facilities in Iran the previous day.
He also said that Tokyo “strongly condemns any action that escalates the situation.”
Japan strongly urges all parties concerned to “exercise maximum restraint” and “calm the situation,” Iwaya added, noting that peace and stability in the Middle East are extremely important to Japan.
The Japanese government is determined to continue making all necessary diplomatic efforts in order to prevent the situation from deteriorating further, while taking every possible measure to protect Japanese nationals abroad, the minister also said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Forms Cabinet, Announces to Dissolve Lower House on Oct. 9
-
Ishiba Mulls Lower House Election on Oct. 27
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Historically, Japanese Elections Common in October; Half Of Lower House Polls Have Been In Final Quarter
-
Official Campaigning Kicks Off for Japan’s House of Representatives Election; Party Leaders Hit Campaign Trail
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health