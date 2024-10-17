Japan’s PM Ishiba Meets with Families of N. Korea Abductees; Representative of Abductee Group Opposes PM’s Plan to Set Up Liaison Office
16:08 JST, October 17, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea and vowed Thursday to find an early resolution to the issue.
“The abduction issue is one of the starting points of my political activities,” said Ishiba at the start of the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office. “The government will work on the issue.”
Thursday’s meeting was the first time Ishiba met with the members of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea since taking office.
Last month, Ishiba said he planned to open a liaison office in Tokyo and Pyongyang to help resolve the abduction issue. However, Takuya Yokota, representative of the association, strongly opposed the idea.
“I’m strongly against it,” said Yokota, whose older sister Megumi was abducted by North Korea when she was 13 in 1977. “It will only give [North Korea] means to buy time and bring the issue to a close.”
Yokota then called for an immediate and comprehensive return of all abductees.
