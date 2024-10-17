Ishiba Makes Ritual Offering at Yasukuni Shrine
10:20 JST, October 17, 2024
Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a ritual “masakaki” tree offering at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday, the start of its three-day autumn festival.
He is unlikely to visit the Shinto shrine, which is regarded by neighboring countries as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism as it honors Class-A war criminals along with the war dead, during the festival.
Ishiba, who took office on Oct. 1, is believed to have followed the practice of his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, who made masakaki offerings for the shrine’s spring and autumn festivals and “tamagushi” ritual offerings as chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on the Aug. 15 anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II during his tenure.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
Japan’s New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Forms Cabinet, Announces to Dissolve Lower House on Oct. 9
-
Japanese Govt to Create Framework to Use Startups’ Advanced Technologies for Development of Defense Equipment
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health