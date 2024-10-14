2024 POLLS: LDP Vows Future Abolition of Policy Activity Funds
16:33 JST, October 14, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will move to abolish policy activity allowances that political parties pay their member lawmakers, Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said Monday.
“There is no doubt about moving toward abolishing the allowances,” Moriyama said in an interview with media organizations including Jiji Press.
The LDP’s campaign platform for the Oct. 27 election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, says that the party will “consider abolishing the allowance system in the future.”
As an immediate measure to address criticism of the system for its lack of transparency, Moriyama emphasized the importance of ensuring that such allowances are not used for purposes the general public would not understand.
Key election issues would be the LDP’s response to the slush fund scandal at party factions and the creation of a new Japan through drastic regional revitalization measures, Moriyama said.
“We’ve taken some measures to take responsibility” over the scandal, Moriyama said, referring to the LDP’s decision not to endorse some party lawmakers involved in the scandal as its official candidates in the upcoming election. “It’s now up to the public to make a judgment.”
“Criticism from people is very harsh. The focus is whether we can get them to understand that the LDP is changing,” he continued.
Regarding Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s vision of creating a new Japan through regional revitalization, Moriyama said, “How to achieve balanced development of cities is a big task.”
On the Lower House election, Moriyama said that the announced target of securing a majority of at least 233 seats together with Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, is a minimum goal.
