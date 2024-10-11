Japan’s Former Prime Minister Set to Focus on Single-Seat Candidacy in Election; Kishida Not Intending to Run as Proportional Representation Candidate

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen at the Diet in Tokyo on Oct. 4.

Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida does not intend to run as a proportional representation candidate at the same time as a single-seat constituency, Liberal Democratic Party sources said Thursday.

Kishida is set to run for the House of Representatives in Hiroshima Constituency No.1 in the upcoming lower house election.

Ranking members of the LDP along with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have said they will not allow lawmakers who had failed to declare political funds they received to seek a double candidacy. In response, Kishida is said to have made his decision to show his commitment as the former LDP president.