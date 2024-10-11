Japan’s Former Prime Minister Set to Focus on Single-Seat Candidacy in Election; Kishida Not Intending to Run as Proportional Representation Candidate
13:45 JST, October 11, 2024
Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida does not intend to run as a proportional representation candidate at the same time as a single-seat constituency, Liberal Democratic Party sources said Thursday.
Kishida is set to run for the House of Representatives in Hiroshima Constituency No.1 in the upcoming lower house election.
Ranking members of the LDP along with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have said they will not allow lawmakers who had failed to declare political funds they received to seek a double candidacy. In response, Kishida is said to have made his decision to show his commitment as the former LDP president.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days