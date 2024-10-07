Criticism Forces Ishiba to Not Endorse Penalized Lawmakers; LDP Seeks New Proportional Representation Candidates

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba seems to have sensed that the Liberal Democratic Party’s initial plan to endorse its political scandal-embroiled members “in principle” in an upcoming House of Representatives election was no longer viable, following strong criticism not only from the public but also from within the party.

Ishiba announced on Sunday that he has decided to allow scandal-tainted members of the former Abe and Nikai factions to run for single-seat constituencies, but not under the proportional representation system.

“As long as we are taking this approach with our party members, the four party executives and I will also not seek double candidacy. We will fulfill our responsibilities together,” Ishiba told reporters Sunday after holding a meeting with Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, Election Strategy Committee Chairperson Shinjiro Koizumi and others to discuss election matters.

After the Oct. 1 inauguration of his administration, Ishiba and the party leadership were initially leaning toward approving such members in principle and were working out details such as dual candidacy.

However, the policy brought dissatisfaction within the party, with one member saying, “It has got an awful reaction from the public, and we won’t be able to fight the election as things stand.”

According to another party member, the results of a recent secret survey on the situation surrounding the upcoming election were not good either.

Ishiba reportedly told those around him that “ruthless decisions are sometimes necessary” and decided on a plan to collectively bar all members in question from running under the proportional representation system, regardless of whether they were punished.

Among those who are unlikely to be endorsed are former LDP Diet Affairs Committee Chairperson Tsuyoshi Takagi, whose disciplinary period has ended, and former LDP Policy Research Council Chairperson Koichi Hagiuda, whose penalty had been lighter than “not receiving an endorsement for an election.”

A senior LDP member said, “Being at the center of the faction, they held a high level of responsibility, so we had no choice but deal with the situation severely.”

The leadership is trying to increase the number of proportional representation candidates over fears that the number would fall drastically short, with up to 37 lawmakers, in addition to the five party executives, not being included in the list.

‘We were cut off’

There were voices of hope within the LDP that “flak from constituencies is strong, but [Ishiba’s decision] will change the situation.”

A mid-ranking member said the fact that Hagiuda and other top members are not being endorsed is “symbolic and easy for voters to understand.”

However, a former Abe faction member said, “This is a complete cutoff by the Ishiba administration. We can no longer support it even if we win.”

A former Cabinet minister who is unlikely to be endorsed in the upcoming election said angrily: “The prime minister told me privately before the party’s presidential election that the party would not fail to endorse me, and that is why I supported him [in the presidential race.] He has betrayed me.”

Takagi indicated on Sunday his intention to run as an independent candidate and told reporters in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture: “This is a very strict decision. I will accept it with humility, start from scratch and work hard in my political activities.”