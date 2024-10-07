Ishiba Says LDP Still in Process of Deciding Official Candidates for Lower House Race, Punishments for Funds Scandal Were ‘Just’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated Monday that the Liberal Democratic Party is still in the process of naming the candidates who will run in the upcoming House of Representatives election on the official party ticket.

Speaking at a plenary session of the lower house, Ishiba said: “Based on the policy I announced yesterday as LDP president, we are going through the procedures to decide official party candidates, and it has not been determined who will be fielded as official party candidates.”

Ishiba on Sunday announced criteria for who will not be endorsed for the official party ticket for the lower house election, which will be held on Oct. 27 with official campaigning starting on Oct. 15.

Ishiba made the remark in response to questioning by Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda. Noda asked his question in response to Ishiba’s policy speech on Friday.

As to punitive measures for LDP members who left income off their political funds reports, Ishiba said, “I understand the measures were decided in a just manner after discussion at the Party Ethics Committee, whose members included outside experts.”

As to funds for political activities that are provided by political parties to member lawmakers, Ishiba again mentioned the possibility of abolishing the funds.

Responding to questioning by Itsunori Onodera, the LDP’s Policy Research Council chairperson, the prime minister said, “I will work my hardest to further ensure transparency of political funds, while considering the future abolition of political activities funds.”