CDPJ Not Including Consumption Tax Cut in House of Representatives Election Pledges; No Call to Abolish Nuclear Power
15:53 JST, October 7, 2024
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will not pledge to lower the consumption tax rate among its pledges for the coming House of Representatives election, according to an outline of the party’s election promises obtained by The Yomiuri Shimbun.
The largest opposition party has pledged the tax cut in previous national elections. However, it is now stipulating the introduction of a refundable tax credit system that combines benefits and tax cut for low-income earners.
It is likely that the CDPJ election pledges this time are a reflection of the pragmatic stance of party leader Yoshihiko Noda, who is aiming for a power shift in the government, and the party’s desire to make political reforms the largest point of contention in the general election.
During a general election in 2021 and a House of Councillors election in 2022, the CDPJ vowed to temporarily lower the consumption tax rate to 5% in its election pledges.
Noda showed a cautious attitude about the consumption tax cut in the party’s recent leadership election and presented the plan to introduce the refundable tax credit system for mid- and low-level income earners.
The CDPJ did not mention a policy to totally abolish nuclear power plants, though the goal is included in its policy platform.
In its election pledges in the 2021 general election, the CDPJ stipulated that it will work to “realize a society which does not rely on nuclear energy as soon as possible.” But the party did not present this goal in its pledges during the 2022 upper house election and will call for it in the upcoming election.
Instead, the CDPJ has presented a view in its latest election pledges that the party “does not agree to the construction of new nuclear plants or the restarting suspended reactors without the consent of local residents.”
The party’s election pledges also stipulate that they “carefully examine the budget and shall not implement tax hikes for the defense budget.”
The CDPJ has maintained its stance against the relocation of U.S. Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, to the Henoko district in Nago in the prefecture.
The CDPJ’s election pledges are made up of seven pillars, including the demand for political reforms.
The pledges also cite prohibition of political donations by companies and organizations; abolition of political activity funds; and making schools lunches in public elementary and junior high schools free of charge.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll