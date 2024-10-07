Ishiba to Make Diplomatic Debut at ASEAN Meetings This Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday.

Tokyo (Jiji Press) — New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to make his diplomatic debut this week at a series of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Vientiane.

He is expected to visit the capital of Laos on Thursday and Friday.

During his first foreign trip since taking office last Tuesday, Ishiba is seen demonstrating his stance of placing weight on relations with like-minded countries.

With some nations apparently concerned about some of Ishiba’s policies, including a proposal to create an Asian version of NATO, attention will likely be paid to what he will say during the upcoming meetings.

In his policy speech before the Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Friday, Ishiba said that he will strive to promote peace in Japan and regional stability by increasing the number of its allies and working with more like-minded countries, with the Japan-U.S. alliance at the center, and that he will make efforts to strengthen relations with ASEAN.

Even before taking office as prime minister, Ishiba had clarified his intention to visit Vientiane for the ASEAN-related summits.

He may leave for Vientiane immediately after the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, is dissolved possibly Wednesday for a general election.

The trip schedule could be tough. But if he misses the ASEAN meetings, that would give China an opportunity to boost its presence through the events, a senior official of Japan’s Foreign Ministry warned.

Ishiba, who doubles as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is apparently aiming to attract Japanese voters by achieving a diplomatic success through the upcoming trip, in the run-up to the Oct. 27 general election, critics said.

During the visit, Ishiba is slated to hold a meeting with ASEAN leaders and attend a summit among ASEAN, Japan, China and South Korea, planning to underscore the importance of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and other leaders.

Ishiba’s idea of creating an Asian version of NATO has caused a stir among countries around Japan. No country other than Japan wants a collective defense organization for Asia, an expert in Singapore said.

In the policy speech, Ishiba stopped short of touching on the idea. With China among the participants in the ASEAN summits, however, Ishiba may be asked to give an explanation about the concept at the meetings, pundits said.