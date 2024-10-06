2 New Japan Ministers Visit 2025 Expo Venue
17:44 JST, October 6, 2024
Osaka (Jiji Press)—Japan’s industry minister Yoji Muto and Yoshitaka Ito, minister for the 2025 World Exposition, on Sunday visited the event’s venue in the western Japan city of Osaka for the first time since they took office recently.
“It is a very promising event in terms of spreading various technologies owned by Japan to the world,” Muto told reporters after the visit to the artificial island of Yumeshima, where the Expo will be held.
“We will work hard in cooperation with the local business community in a bid to attract many visitors.”
Ito showed plans to carry out promotion activities both at home and abroad.
Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, and other local officials visited Yumeshima with the two ministers, who assumed their posts last Tuesday in the cabinet of new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Earlier on Sunday, Muto and Ito met with executives of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and business leaders from the Kansai western Japan region, which includes Osaka. They examined progress made in the efforts to boost the momentum for the Expo.
