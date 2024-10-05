Japan PM Ishiba Aims to Designate Noto Peninsula Heavy Rain as Devastating Disaster; Looking to Increase Government Subsidies
17:39 JST, October 5, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his intention of designating the heavy rain that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture in September as a devastating disaster during his visit to the affected areas on Saturday.
Ishiba told reporters, “We will promptly designate [the heavy rain] as a devastating disaster.” The designation allows the government to increase subsidies to affected areas.
The peninsula was hit by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake on Jan. 1, and then it was hit by torrential rain in September while the area was still recovering from the earthquake.
Ishiba also said, “It is the responsibility of politics to properly respond to the people’s cries of ‘Why do we have to go through all this?’”
